Netflix releases Official Trailer for Far From Home 

Following the announcement of Netflix’s first Nigerian Young Adult series Far From Home, the world’s leading entertainment service today released the official trailer for the eagerly anticipated show.

Created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe, with the latter serving as head writer, Far From Home is on course to launch globally and exclusively on Netflix from 16 December, 2022.



The five-episode series follows protagonist Ishaya, whose laser focus on achieving his dreams takes him to the glitzy prestigious A level school Wilmer Academy where the trappings of wealth will prove irresistible. However, underneath the shiny façade of the well heeled, lies danger and deception with Ishaya’s reality refusing to stay buried.

The series features an eclectic mix of Nollywood’s formidable talents the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Bimbo Akintola and Carol King alongside rising stars Mike Afolarin, Genoveva Umeh and Natse Jemide.

Synopsis

Far From Home follows the story of Ishaya, a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the luxurious world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while a huge secret threatens his newfound status and ultimately, his family’s safety.

Cast&Crew

Production Company: Inkblot Productions

Creators: Chinaza Onuzo & Dami Elebe

Executive Producers: Chinaza Onuzo, Zulu Oyibo, Damola Ademola and Erika Klopper

Directors: Catherine Stewart, Kayode Kasum, Kenneth Gyang

Producer: Isioma Osaje

Head Writer: Dami Elebe

Writers: Dami Elebe, Nk’iru Njoku, Chiemeka Osuagwu, Jola Ayeye and Abosi Ogba.

Key Cast: Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu, Natse Jemide, Ruby P. Okezie, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Raymond Umenze, Tomi Ojo, Moshood Fattah, Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King and Ufuoma Mcdermott.



About Netflix

