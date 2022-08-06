Arts & Entertainments

Netflix showcases exciting content for African audience

Popular streaming platform, Netflix, has presented an outline of what is largely an exciting time for viewers on the African continent regarding programming for the rest of 2022 and going into 2023. Bringing together talent, filmmakers and the media from South Africa and Nigeria, Netflix hosted See What’s Next Africa content showcase to spotlight its increased investment in Africa’s rich heritage of storytelling through exciting new projects that span a diverse range of genres and formats that will be available in 190 countries.

“We believe that Africa is one of the major creative centres for great storytelling that resonates around the world so it only makes sense for us to increase our investment with our slate with an even more exciting slate. We’re proud to continue creating global opportunities for the talented creatives of this great continent and sharing their authentic stories with our members in Africa and around the world,” said Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix Director of Series in Africa.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable relationships with African storytellers, Netflix announced a multi-project partnership with acclaimed South African filmmaker Mandlakayise Walter Dube. Under the partnership, Mandla – who directed Netflix’s first commissioned African film Silverton Siege (Kalushi) – will direct a variety of Netflix-owned projects which will be shared in due course. This partnership joins other multi-title agreements between the company and African Creatives including Mo Abudu (and Ebonylife StudioS) and Kunle Afolayan (KAP).

At the event, Netflix also gave a glimpse into the progress of the various projects being created by emerging filmmakers from the various initiatives the company introduced in the past year which include, the UNESCO and Netflix ‘African folktales, Reimagined’ Competition; the Netflix & NFVF Film Fund and the Realness Institute Episodic Lab. Watch the conversation video here.

 

