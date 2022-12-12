Netflix stock rises after analyst’s upgrade

Shares of Netflix rose Friday morning as broader markets wavered, following Wells Fargo analysts’ upgrade of the shares. The stock was recently up nearly five per cent. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares to Overweight from Equal Weight, boosting the bank’s price target to $400—about 23 per cent higher than current prices—from $300. “Looking back, with competition increasing and content growth slowing, the pieces were there for tougher NFLX performance in 2022,” the analysts wrote. Now, they say, performance should improve in 2023, lifting a stock that has fallen farther than the S&P 500 this year—roughly 46 per cent compared with 17 per cent for the broader index, according to FactSet. The S&P’s Communications Services sector, of which Netflix is a component, was recently up 0.8 per cent, while the index was about flat.
Related Articles
No cracks in MMA2 parking lot pillars – BASL
Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Lagos (MMA2) has assured stakeholders of safety at the parking lot and other facilities at the terminal. BASL gave the assurance in response to the picture of supposedly cracked pillars at the parking lot trending on social media. Group Corporate Affairs Manager of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
VW expects auto market recovery to last into 2022
E urope will likely return to “almost” pre-coronavirus sales levels in 2022, while China will bounce back more quickly and the U.S. market’s recovery is difficult to predict, said Christian Dahlheim, Volkswagen Group’s head of sales. VW expects a V-shape recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic lasting into 2022. “The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
As naira crashes to N419.85, experts forecast further fall in coming months
As the Naira traded at lowly exchange rate of N419.85 to the dollar at the official market on Friday, experts have said that the currency would record crash further this year in view of the peculiar economic situation of the country. This comes as Nigerians now save in foreign currencies to protect their wealth […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)