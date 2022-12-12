Netflix stock rises after analyst’s upgrade

Shares of Netflix rose Friday morning as broader markets wavered, following Wells Fargo analysts’ upgrade of the shares. The stock was recently up nearly five per cent. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares to Overweight from Equal Weight, boosting the bank’s price target to $400—about 23 per cent higher than current prices—from $300. “Looking back, with competition increasing and content growth slowing, the pieces were there for tougher NFLX performance in 2022,” the analysts wrote. Now, they say, performance should improve in 2023, lifting a stock that has fallen farther than the S&P 500 this year—roughly 46 per cent compared with 17 per cent for the broader index, according to FactSet. The S&P’s Communications Services sector, of which Netflix is a component, was recently up 0.8 per cent, while the index was about flat.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...