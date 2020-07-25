Arts & Entertainments

Netflix to premiere new romcom ‘Seriously Single’ this July

Netlfix’s ‘Seriously Single’, produced by Ramaphakela trio, Tshepo, Rethabile and Katleho from Burnt Onion productions is set for a premiere on the streaming platform. This Netflix’s latest title follows the story of a serial monogamist in desperate need of fairy tale relationship amid the disappointment of heartbreaks and noncommitting men.

It stars Fulu Mugovhani as the leading lady, Dineo. Supporting roles are by Tumi Morake, Bohang Moeko, and Yonda Thomas. Speaking on the new Netflix acquisition, producers and codirector, Rethabile and Katleho Ramaphakela, shared: “We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Netflix as we share our latest project with the world.

“As a seasoned production company, we relish this new adventure as we extend ourselves outside of Africa into the world. It truly is a time for Africa to own its voice and we’re honoured to be part of this significant movement.” In a related development, Netflix is also preparing for the second season of its first African Original series, Queen Sono after the success of series’ first season.

