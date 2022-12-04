Sports

Netherlands beat US to book quarterfinal ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing.

 

The US had the game’s biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.

Louis van Gaal’s side responded in the finest Dutch traditions in the 10th minute when Memphis Depay crowned a magnificent 21-pass move by turning in Denzel Dumfries’ cross.

The US battled hard but lacked a cutting edge and were punished once more in similar fashion with the final kick of the first half when Daley Blind arrived with perfect timing on the end of another Dumfries cut back.

According to BBC report, the Dutch were given anxious moments when the US pulled a goal back in the 76th minute as Haji Wright’s freak deflection from Pulisic’s cross looped in at the far post.

 

But they restored their two-goal lead five minutes later when creator Dumfries turned scorer, side-footing in a volley at the far post from Blind’s cross.

Van Gaal has been over this course before with the Netherlands, when he guided them to a World Cup semi-final in Brazil in 2014, only to lose on penalties to Argentina after a goalless draw in Sao Paulo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UCL: Manchester City, Real Madrid clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Heineken rewards fans with quality merchandise   International premium brand, Heineken, has perfected plans to shower fans with lovely merchandise to reward them for their passion for the football in the UEFA Champions league semifinals.   With only four teams left and just one Nigerian player in contention, feisty battles are expected for the […]
Sports

Title defence: Joshua admits ring rust worries after year without fight

Posted on Author Reporter

*Boxer defends world titles against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday “Oh, definitely,” Anthony Joshua says as he considers whether his year out of the ring could affect him on Saturday night when he defends his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in London. “That’s what makes this fight so interesting. This year has just thrown every obstacle at […]
Sports

UEFA League: Ronaldo sends United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. Three-time European champions United went into their first game since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend needing a win […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica