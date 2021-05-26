Business

Netherlands imports N121.9bn cocoa from Nigeria

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria has exported cocoa beans and derivatives valued at N121.9 billion ($259.5 million) to The Netherlands in the last two years. The exports represent 40.18 per cent of the total export of N303.4 billion ($646.2 million) between 2019 and 2021. In 2019, total export to various countries was valued at $311.38 million, while $334.79 million worth of beans and its derivatives were exported in 2020.

It was learnt that the exporters had shifted to Europe as demand for beans had been sluggish in Asia, which priced Nigerian cocoa at differentials of between 160 pounds and 200 pounds ($279.56) less than the market price due to weak international demand.

But it was learnt that exporters were still struggling to get shipments of the beans out of the country due to slow and poor documentation, packaging, gridlock at the port roads and delay at the export terminals. However, the International Cocoa Association (ICCO) has said that European consumers had placed greater emphasis on the quality of chocolates, owing to increasing health concerns involving cheaper chocolates in the region and a surge in the popularity of fine cocoa. It added European consumers were willing to pay more for chocolate products that meet their demand. According to International Trade Statistics (ITS) on Nigerian trade, cocoa beans valued at $121.8 million and $137.7 million were exported to The Netherlands between 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The export was increased by 11 per cent within the period. Nigeria’s mid-crop harvest between May and September is between 50,000 and 60,000 tonnes when weather conditions are good and chemicals readily available to spray any diseased trees.

However, the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) had said that Nigeria’s mid-crop cocoa output would rise higher than expected as rainfall had helped to boost output for the 2020/21 season to an estimated 320,000 tonnes. According to the president of the association, Mufutau Abolarinwa, “the production is promising due to the consistent rainfall. Production is likely to increase from what we used to have.” Abolarinwa added that average rainfall between July and August 2020 had reduced the need for frequent spraying of trees.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Border reopening amid ban on food import

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN reports

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that the country’s land borders be reopened for businesses, the Federal Government has insisted that the ban on importation of poultry products, rice and other agric products remains in force, just as Nigerian farmers have commended government for the decision. TAIWO HASSAN reports     The much talked about land […]
Business

Unemployment rate to hit 33.6% by year’s end –Jobberman

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Indications at the weekend were that the unemployment rate in the country would rise to 33.6 per cent of the population by the end of the year.   This is even as the number of people looking for employment through Nigeria’s biggest recruiting website has jumped five-fold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting […]
Business

11 years after, FG repairs Lagos airport taxi-way

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Eleven years after the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos taxi-way (Taxiway B) was abandoned under decrepit condition, the Federal Government has begun the reconstruction of the multi-billion naira facility to ensure air safety. Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this at the weekend, stressing that government was focusing more on critical safety facilities at many of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica