Netherlands moves to boost Ogun vegetable production

The Netherlands has expressed its readiness to partner the Ogun State Government towards ensuring food security through improved vegetable production. First Secretary, Food Security, and Climate, Netherlands Embassy, Lagos, Marisha Lammers, said this at a meeting in Abeokuta, with the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, his Agriculture counterpart, Dr. Adeola Odedina, and representatives of the International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC).

Lammers said the partnership would also be extended to Kano, Kaduna and Oyo states, adding that the initiative would provide technical and financial support for at least 2,000 vegetable farmers. She said: “It is about increasing productivity of smallholder farmers in the partnering states. We are focusing on greenhouse farming as a pilot production innovation system in Ogun and Oyo, facilitating access to finance as we plan to link farmers and other valuechain actors to financial institutions.”

