Netherlands, USA tie, others on DStv, GOtv

The 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stages will begin on Saturday in Qatar with the Oranje Boys of Netherlands taking on the United States of America live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 4pm. After failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia, the Oranje Boys took the initiative in Group A to finish top with seven points.

The USA also failed to qualify for the 2018 edition and were able to scale through Group B with five points. Team USA are hopeful that their star player, Christian Pulisic, who scored the only goal in the last group match against Iran, would be fit for this match. The Netherlands are clear favourites to win this courtesy of a recent World Cup record which saw them finish second in 2010 and third in 2014. Also on Saturday, Messi’s Argentina will face Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals. After their shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in the first group match, Argentina rallied back to finish top of Group C with six points, while Australia surprisingly finished second in Group D ahead of the much-fancied Denmark. The match will be live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 8pm.

On Sunday, defending champions France, will take on Poland who narrowly finished second ahead of Mexico on goal difference in Group C. France topped group D with six points but lost their last group match 1-0 to Tunisia. France Vs Poland will broadcast live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 4pm. In the last match for the weekend, African Champions Senegal will face 2018 semifinalists England live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 8pm. Despite missing their starman, Sadio Mane, Senegal finished second in Group A with six points, and would aim to match their quarterfinal feat of 2002 with a victory over England.

The Three Lions on the other hand finished top of Group B with seven points and are bookmakers’ favourites going into the match. England’s skipper, Harry Kane, who won the golden boot in the 2018 edition, is yet to score in Qatar. England have however scored nine goals at the tournament, with Marcus Rashford as their top scorer with three goals. Senegal have also scored five goals, with their big defender, Kalidou Koulibaly scoring the all-important one against Ecuador in the last group match. New GOtv customers can take advantage of the new price slash and one-month free subscription to catch all the action live from Qatar. GOtv decoder + GOtenna now sells for N4,900 instead of N6,900, with one-month free Jolli subscription.

