Netizans Reacts As Bobrisky Shows Off His Huge Backside

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has continued to brag about his newly acquired status as a woman as she showed off her backside in a new outfit on her Instagram page.

Sharing a nice photo of himself in a pretty outfit, Bobrisky fluents his big backside which got many talking as they took to his comment section to praise the transgender.

He wrote, “Dis gown is too pretty. See my big ass.

As many praised his sense of fashion and also commends his backside, others have some other things to say about his post.

Below are the comments that have trailed his post.

 

Pandora Peaceman

