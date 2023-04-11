Arts & Entertainments News

Netizens Continues To Drag Whitemoney Over His Recent Post

Netizens have continued to drag Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Whitemoney over his recent photos that broke the internet a few days ago after he retaliated.

A few days ago, Whitemoney shared a project photo on his Instagram page with lipstick on and a flower crown on his head.

The photo, however, stirred reactions as neitizens took to his comment section to call him names such as ‘pontius pilate’.as they drag him online.

Reacting to the comment dropped on his IG post, the 30-year-old reality TV star who called neitizens fools claimed the pictures were taken for a project pic art over a year.

“Y’all wilding over a project pic art cover taken over a year and a half ago chai.. inside life Dum f**ls”

Whitemoney’s reaction triggered more from netizens, who continued to troll him about his outfit and the photo.

One Jeniz wrote, “White money be like Pontius Pilate”

One Justfit wrote, “Dis mumu Weh dem pity give am win for BBN. Mtcheew”

 

One Ayanfe wrote: Since this guy wins the money, he just feels he can Insult everyone… when d mumu dey sell shoe for yaba he dey very loyal. na why rich people no dey help poor people cos once they rise, they forget their manners..

“Whether decades ago for you to even accept to this concept, you’re the biggest oponu” One Guddieyoma wrote’

