Netizens Continues To Drag Whitemoney Over His Recent Post

A few days ago, Whitemoney shared a project photo on his Instagram page with lipstick on and a flower crown on his head.

The photo, however, stirred reactions as neitizens took to his comment section to call him names such as ‘pontius pilate’.as they drag him online.

Reacting to the comment dropped on his IG post, the 30-year-old reality TV star who called neitizens fools claimed the pictures were taken for a project pic art over a year.

“Y’all wilding over a project pic art cover taken over a year and a half ago chai.. inside life Dum f**ls”

Whitemoney’s reaction triggered more from netizens, who continued to troll him about his outfit and the photo.

One Jeniz wrote, “White money be like Pontius Pilate”