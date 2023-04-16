Netizens Mock Erica Over Her Choice Of Outfit To Charlotte Premiere

Erica Nlewedim, Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate has been dragged on social media over her choice of outfit to Netflix’s Queen Charlotte premiere,

New Telegraph reports that this isn’t the first time Erica has been mocked or dragged on Instagram and Twitter regarding her outfit to events.

On Saturday night, Netflix held an exclusive new movie premiere for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story in Cape Town, South Africa.

But Erica who happens to be one of the lucky attendees did not get the theme of the night as she wore a pink-feathered outfit which was nothing to write home about as it didn’t speak well of ‘Royalty’ which happens to be the theme of the night.

Taking to her comment section after she posted her photos from the event, many mocked her for her poor choice of outfit

Toyosi wrote “Pls who’s your stylist 🤦🏾

Ademibola wrote, “Nope



Rachy wrote, “She missed! The style is not it. She is beautiful tho

Matregz wrote, “The theme is royalty mama, Erica!!

Just King Martins wrote, “This outfit no follow oh! Nawa

Ajoke wrote, “This is not what royalty portrays

Padoramorr wrote, “The umbrella gloves accessories the dress, and the wrap on her head is a no for me

Mercy Omawumi wrote, “The dress isn’t giving make we no lie. Royalty is dressing up classy

Gwen Shuga wrote, “The style ain’t match the theme. She’s beautiful tho

Prinnie wrote, “MISunderstood the assignment

FM Lola wrote, “She clearly didn’t get the memo”.