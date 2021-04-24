Arts & Entertainments

Netizens praise pregnant cop regulating traffic, asking people to follow COVID norms in Chhattisgarh

Posted on

A picture of a pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) regulating traffic and ensuring that people adhere to COVID-19 guidelines in Chhattisgarh is being widely shared on social media for a couple of days. The picture shows DSP Shilpa Sahu wearing a mask and standing under the scorching sun in Bastar’s Dantewada, urging people to follow pandemic guidelines. With a lathi in hand, and surrounded by a few other police officers, the DSP asked people to stay indoors as coronavirus infections surge in the state and across the nation.

While sharing the picture on Twitter, additional transport commissioner Dipanshu Kabra wrote in Hindi, “The picture is of Dantewada DSP Shilpa Sahu. Shilpa is busy with her team in the scorching sun during the pregnancy, and is appealing on the streets and is appealing to people to follow the lockdown.”

Asking people to act responsibly and exercise constraint amid the pandemic, he further added, “Police is trying everything possible these days to save people from the second wave of Corona infection. You should also play the role of a responsible citizen and be safe at home during the lockdown.”

Our Reporters



