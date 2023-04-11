Arts & Entertainments News

Netizens Questions Cubana Chief Priest Over Child’s Resemblance

Again, celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has been dragged online over the ‘resemblance’ between his son and his Kenyan side chick.

Recall, that a lady claimed that she met Cubana on her first visit to Lagos and had an affair with him, unknowingly that he is married, on reaching out to him, Cubana told her to abort the pregnancy.

She alleged that when she reached out to the businessman following her pregnancy, he told her to abort it, he stopped picking up her calls and blocked her everywhere.

But on Tuesday Cubana who took to his Instagram page to wish his son Obinna, a happy birthday shared his 5-year-old son’s birth photo with a sweet caption to mark his son’s 5th birthday.

He wrote, “Obi🖤 Daddy Ya !!!! Happy Birthday,” Cubana Chief Priest captioned the photo.

Following this, netizens strike out the resemblance between Obinna and the alleged son of the Cubana Chief Priest from his Kenyan side chick.

One Onyinyechi wrote, “Shey nah that your Kenya baby be this ?”

One Jenny wrote: Exactly the same look for the Kenyan baby

 

