Netizens react as shoes which look like human feet surfaces online

Invention and innovation seem to have taken another dimension after a Twitter user shared some photos of shoes that looked very much like the feet of a human being. The Twitter user identified as @LifeOfNapaul took to his handle to share the bizarre and awkward photos of the shoes which attracted the attention of netizens and subsequently sparked numerous reactions on the micro-blogging platform. The shoes when viewed were constructed in the shape of a human being’s feet and had a blue shoelace to keep them firm on the feet. Fans on their part are still shocked about this, as they chipped in their thoughts as regards the weird photo.

