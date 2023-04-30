Netizens Reacts As Fire Raze Ooni Of Ife’s Palace (Video)

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media platform to react to the fire that razed the courtyard of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s palace on Friday in Osun State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a building in the palace of the Ooni of Ife was gutted by fire at about 11:30 pm on Friday, April 28, shortly after the electrical appliances in the affected apartment exploded.

Moses Olafare, the Palace Spokesperson in a statement issued on Saturday said that the inferno was triggered by a power surge and has been brought under control.

He, however, said that no causality and cultural items were lost during the incident, adding that the inferno did not spread beyond the Courtyard located at a section of the palace premises.

Reacting to the fire incident, while some netizens expressed concern over the well-being of his wives and members of the palace, some tried apportioning the blame on Tinubu as the cause of the incident.

According to them, the incident is coming hours after the Ooni called out Tinubu on social media.

Although, we don’t know what exactly the netizens are talking about concerning Tinubu as Ooni of Ife is proudly a fan of the president-elect.

Below are the comments that have trail Friday’s inferno.

Annie Alis wrote, “And this happens after calling out Tinubu? Something fishy is going on.

Adaure Adabekee wrote, “The same power surge got most of my appliances destroyed. All I ask God is to keep protecting us from seen and unseen battles

Ama Graan wrote, “Hope all the wives are safe

Adaugo Homes wrote, “Thank God everyone is fine that’s the most important thing

Akanni Via wrote, “Another cash-out loading

Ann featu world wrote, “The gods are 😠 what kind of power surges is dis? Hmmmm”.

Omobukola Ladipo wrote, “Ike Oba to jo ewa lo busi. A palace that got burnt will become more beautiful”.