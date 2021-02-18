Business

NetPlusDotCom launches Android based PoS devices in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

NetPlusDotCom, leading technology and digital payment company, has launched NetPOS devices, Android-based Point-Of-Sale Systems enabled to process multiple types of payments securely on the go. The devices, which are already certified by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), come in two variants- the NetPOS Mini and NetPOS Pro devices. Both devices come preinstalled with the NetPOS Payment App and the Net- Plus Merchant Super App (STORM) which allow utilities and features that allow transactions to be conducted seamlessly. These apps are available for download on the Google Play store.

The devices also allow partner apps to be installed to drive efficiency for businesses of all types and sizes. “With the launch of our NetPOS devices in the market, we plan to deliver an all in one solution that serves as a smartphone and a POS terminal, thereby giving business owners the luxury of achieving more with even less amount of devices,” said founder of NetPlusDotCom, Wole Faroun, while speaking during the launch. These are the first locally-branded POS terminals and they offer additional branding for partners including banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions. Giving further details about the devices, Faroun said the NetPOS Pro’s practical design infused with topnotch Android features makes selling easy and seamless.

“The device comes with built-in GPS for tracking, a 2-inch Thermal Printer that is quick and efficient and has up to 16GB of storage space, all of which we have made highly secure for your privacy. The device also ensures quick transaction processing on all card payments to QR,” he said.

