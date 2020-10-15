News

Neuropsychiatric Hospital laments families’ abandonment of patients

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Provost and Medical Director of Neuropsychiatric hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Afis Agboola has expressed concern over rate of abandonment of patients by their families in the hospital. The Provost also lamented reluctance of philanthropists to render financial support to the hospital due to the stigma attached to the hospital,appealing to members of House Committee on Health Institutions to facilitate final approval of the hospital’s year 2021 budget proposal

. He said the budget proposal had been approved by Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Ministry of Health. Agboola said this on Tuesday when members of House of Representatives’ Committee on Health Institutions visited the hospital on oversight function. The Provost, who reported the challenges facing the 537-bed mental health care institution to the House Committee, said the hospital was facing serious financial threats related to low Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the meager Federal allocation.

In his report, Agboola said the hospital had some weaknesses which included old infrastructure that required continuous maintenance and repairs; stigma against mental illness and poor disadvantaged and vulnerable patients.

He said: “There is abandonment of many patients in the hospital by overburdened relatives. A lot of patients are abandoned and unfortunately philanthropists are afraid to associate with us. “Philanthropists are reluctant to support our services for fear of being associated with mental illness.

“It may interest you to know that in the last ten years, the hospital has been battling with low capital appropriation and inadequate release of funds as its major con-straint. “However, we are grateful to the government of the day for improved attention given to our hospital in recent time.” In his remarks the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Institutions, Dr. Pascal Obi, allayed the fear of the management of the institution on some challenges. Obi, a member representing Ideato North/ Ideato South Federal constituency of Imo State who led other members to the hospital was conducted round the hospital for sighting of the complete and ongoing projects executed within 2019/2020 fiscal year

