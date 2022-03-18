Neurosurgeon: Why most Nigerians suffer from sleeplessness

Amidst the current economic hardship and rising inflation in the country, an associate professor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr Okezie Kanu, yesterday called on Nigerians to prioritise their health, saying most citizens are becoming restless and suffering from sleeplessness. According to the neurosurgeon, most people hardly sleep nowadays, saying even when they are in bed at night, their minds are preoccupied with an array of thoughts that denies them adequate sleep and endangers their wellbeing. Delivering a paper titled: “Professionalism and Longevity; Addressing the Dimensions of Wellness and Personal Health,” at the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Luncheon of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), a subgroup of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), the health expert urged Nigerians to discard worries in order to cope effectively with the challenges around them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...