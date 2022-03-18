Neurosurgeon: Why most Nigerians suffer from sleeplessness

Amidst the current economic hardship and rising inflation in the country, an associate professor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr Okezie Kanu, yesterday called on Nigerians to prioritise their health, saying most citizens are becoming restless and suffering from sleeplessness. According to the neurosurgeon, most people hardly sleep nowadays, saying even when they are in bed at night, their minds are preoccupied with an array of thoughts that denies them adequate sleep and endangers their wellbeing. Delivering a paper titled: “Professionalism and Longevity; Addressing the Dimensions of Wellness and Personal Health,” at the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Luncheon of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), a subgroup of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), the health expert urged Nigerians to discard worries in order to cope effectively with the challenges around them.
Related Articles
Omare, ex-militants bicker over calls for Akpabio’s sack
The immediate past President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Barrister Eric Omare and an ex-militant group disagreed over role played by the Minister of Ñiger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio. While the former IYC’s president asked President Mohammandu Buhari to act swiftly by sacking Akpabio dissolving the Interim Management Committee (IMC), the ex-militants under […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to commence teachers exchange program soon
The Federal Government has disclosed ongoing plans to commence a Teachers Exchange Program with the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, in order to develop the digital literacy capacity of teachers in the country. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who made this known while monitoring conduct of the Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Malice: Judge dismisses Trump campaign’s libel lawsuit against CNN
A Georgia judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s libel lawsuit against CNN on Thursday after ruling that the court found no malice by the cable network. Fox News first reported earlier this year that the Trump 2020 campaign had filed a libel lawsuit accusing CNN of publishing what it called “false and defamatory” statements about seeking Russia’s help in this month’s election. The complaint was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)