Nevada battery recyclers get $12bn loan to break China’s dominance

The United States president, Joe Biden’s administration has awarded a $2 billion green energy loan to a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles. The former chief technical officer of Tesla Inc. formed Redwood Materials, a recycling company, and obtained conditional loan through the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program which also aided Tesla more than ten years ago. Gov. Joe Lombardo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm made the award announcement in front of dozens of Redwood employees on a stage at the Nevada facility recently. Granholm said, pointing to a map featuring 80 battery manufacturing or supplying hair companies that are growing or opening in the U.S., “This region is leading the way to a bigger tale of what is occurring in the country. According to her, “the majority have been made public in reaction to the infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and the climate law he passed the previous year. “As part of its bigger effort to transition away from gas-powered cars in the fight against climate change, the Biden administration hopes that battery recycling will help the United States build its own electric vehicle supply chain. “As part of the against climate change and to oppose China”s long term dominance in the supply chain, Biden has also supported domestic manufacturing of crucial minerals used in EVs and other technologies. “With Redwood and other projects under way, Granholm bragged that “China could be starting to worry.” “We’re just getting started, I respond to that. The Energy Department claimed that their conditional commitment shows the project in Nevada would be financed, but there are still a number of procedures to complete before a final loan can be approved.”

 

nngx
Business

NGX All-Share Index rebounds, up 0.55%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

The Lagos bourse rebounded yesterday after the previous day’s pullback as the benchmark Index gained 0.55 per cent to close at 51,729.87 points. Gains in index heavyweight, BUACEMENT (+3.59%) alongside Tier- 1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.21%), GTCO (+1.48%) and FBNH (+0.45%) pushed the broader index into positive territory. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to […]

Standard Organisation of Nigeria SON12
Business

SON laboratories get int’l accreditation for exports

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government’s policies aimed at making made-in-Nigeria goods acceptable at the international market have received a major boost as a standard body in the United State of America has certified the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)’s laboratories in Lagos. The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated that the accreditation would go a long […]
Business

Jet A1 surge deals blow on fragile Nigerian airlines

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

The flurry of price increases may further stress the balance sheets of airlines that are making desperate efforts to stay afloat, writes WOLE SHADARE   Tough time   The past two weeks had been hectic for Nigerian airlines and travelers. The scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1, had put the domestic aviation […]

