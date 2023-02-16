The United States president, Joe Biden’s administration has awarded a $2 billion green energy loan to a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles. The former chief technical officer of Tesla Inc. formed Redwood Materials, a recycling company, and obtained conditional loan through the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program which also aided Tesla more than ten years ago. Gov. Joe Lombardo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm made the award announcement in front of dozens of Redwood employees on a stage at the Nevada facility recently. Granholm said, pointing to a map featuring 80 battery manufacturing or supplying hair companies that are growing or opening in the U.S., “This region is leading the way to a bigger tale of what is occurring in the country. According to her, “the majority have been made public in reaction to the infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and the climate law he passed the previous year. “As part of its bigger effort to transition away from gas-powered cars in the fight against climate change, the Biden administration hopes that battery recycling will help the United States build its own electric vehicle supply chain. “As part of the against climate change and to oppose China”s long term dominance in the supply chain, Biden has also supported domestic manufacturing of crucial minerals used in EVs and other technologies. “With Redwood and other projects under way, Granholm bragged that “China could be starting to worry.” “We’re just getting started, I respond to that. The Energy Department claimed that their conditional commitment shows the project in Nevada would be financed, but there are still a number of procedures to complete before a final loan can be approved.”

