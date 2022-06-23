Neveah issues N5.7bn Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper

Neveah Limited, a commodities export company, has announced the quotation of its Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Paper (CP) Issuances on the FMDQ Exchange. Both Series 3 and 4 CP issuances were well received and subscribed to by a vast universe of investors, including asset managers and High Networth Individuals (HNIs). The issuance of these Series is in line with the company’s strategic objective to evolve as a leading dealer and exporter of world-class quality agrocommodities and minerals to its clients while ensuring a transparent business approach. The successful debt financing rounds came on the heels of ratings of A1 (short-term) and BBB (long-term) with a positive outlook retained from DataPro Ratings, coupled with the strategic partnership and guidance of United Capital Plc. According to the Chief Executive Officer, Ibidapo Lawal: “The commercial paper issuances will further place the company in a strategic position to meet its contractual obligations with off-takers while building its strength as a leader in the international commodities export market. It is a pleasure to have United Capital as the Sole Arranger on the Commercial Paper Issuance Programme and Ava Trustees as Trustee to the transaction.” The Managing Director/ CEO, Investment Banking at United Capital Plc, Gbadebo Adenrele, stated: “United Capital is pleased to be the Sole Arranger on the Transaction. The completion of Neveah Limited Series 3 & 4 CP further confirms our position in supporting SMEs to access funding from the Nigeria Capital Markets. The strong investor appetite affirms Neveah’s strong management execution capacity and corporate governance position.

