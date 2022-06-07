News

Neveah Limited redeems N2.7bn Commercial Paper

Neveah Limited, an exporter of agrocommodities and solid minerals company, has announced the redemption of its N2.7 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper under its debut N10 billion Commercial Paper. The announcement was contained in a statement by the commodities exporting company. In it, Neveah also made known the renewal of its credit rating while explaining the successful redemption of its Series 1 Commercial Paper proceeds at maturity. According to the statement, “the Series 1 CP had a tenor of 180 days and matured on the 24th of May 2022. Institutional investors, majorly asset and fund managers subscribed to the issue. “This redemption evidences Neveah’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations, while optimally utilising proceeds for its short term working capital needs.” The statement said further that the company has renewed its credit rating report and was accorded a long-term investment grade rating of BBB and a short-term rating of A1 by Datapro.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

