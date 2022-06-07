Neveah Limited redeems N2.7bn Commercial Paper

Neveah Limited, an exporter of agrocommodities and solid minerals company, has announced the redemption of its N2.7 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper under its debut N10 billion Commercial Paper. The announcement was contained in a statement by the commodities exporting company. In it, Neveah also made known the renewal of its credit rating while explaining the successful redemption of its Series 1 Commercial Paper proceeds at maturity. According to the statement, “the Series 1 CP had a tenor of 180 days and matured on the 24th of May 2022. Institutional investors, majorly asset and fund managers subscribed to the issue. “This redemption evidences Neveah’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations, while optimally utilising proceeds for its short term working capital needs.” The statement said further that the company has renewed its credit rating report and was accorded a long-term investment grade rating of BBB and a short-term rating of A1 by Datapro.
Related Articles
Sanwo-Olu signs 2022 budget of N1.76trn into law
Muritala Ayinla Barely five weeks after he presented the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, signed the bill of N1.758trillion into law, saying the state would experience remarkable development across all sectors. New Telegraph gathered the budget which is the biggest by any state […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Akume tips APC to dislodge PDP from Benue
The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, has expressed confidence the All Progressives Congress (APC) will defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State in 2023. This is just as Mr. Austin Agada yesterday emerged as Chairman of the APC in the state. Akume, who is the leader […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benue killings: Reprisals by military condemnable –Ozekhome
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, has condemned the reported reprisal attacks by the Nigerian Army on some communities in Benue State following the brutal killing of 11 soldiers by some bandits. He said the army was most unprofessional and insensate in bombarding many communities with mortal firepower because of the offence […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)