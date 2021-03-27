News

Never again to civil war in Nigeria, Buhari prays

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has prayed that never again will there be an outbreak of civil war in Nigeria. The President, who recalled that in the 30 months of the civil war in the country (July 6, 1967-January 13, 1970), Nigerians on both sides lost many lives this is even as he paid tribute to the patriotic martyrs of the civil war whose glorious sacrifices enabled the unity of the nation. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President offered this prayer while speaking at an event to welcome the world leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Religious Movement, Sheikh Muhammadul Mahy Niass, the Grand Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass.

Buhari thanked the movement for their profuse prayers for an end to the war and the reunification of Nigeria. He welcomed the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria and commended their efforts in finding solutions to the problems of insecurity in the country.

The Nigerian leader described the visit of the spiritual leader as historical while commending the sect for its peaceful conduct in carrying out its activities. The leader of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman, described the sect as the largest, with 70 million followers across the globe and prayed for continued peace and blessings for the country. Sheikh Niass said he had come to formally introduce himself as the new leader to the government and people of Nigeria. He prayed for peace, unity and the greatness of Nigeria.

Our Reporters

