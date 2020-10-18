Never give up the faith, your time comes

The visitation of God Almighty either for blessing, healing or deliverance is in turns; desperation of any kind cannot stampede God into anything but at his appointed time be does his work in the life of his people. The only thing an expectant of God’s visitation needs is persistent in faithful prayer.

This scenario played out in the life of the impotent man at the pool of Bethesda waiting for 38 years to be healed of his infirmities. The Bible presents it thus in John 5:2-9 saying, Now there is at Jerusalem by the sheep market a pool, which is called in the Hebrew tongue Bethesda, having five porches.

3 In these lay a great multitude of impotent folk, of blind, halt, withered, waiting for the moving of the water. 4 For an angel went down at a certain season into the pool, and troubled the water: whosoever then first after the troubling of the water stepped in was made whole of whatsoever disease he had.

5 And a certain man was there, which had an infirmity thirty and eight years.

6 When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time in that case, he saith usnto him, Wilt thou be made whole?

7 The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me.

8 Jesus saith unto him, Rise, take up thy bed, and walk.

9 And immediately the man was made whole, and took up his bed, and walked: and on the same day was the sabbath. The faith of this impotent man is highly commendable; he never lost hope of Divine healing. He was waiting for his time to come for good 38 years.

There are 365 days in each year. Within these years under review, there are nine leap years. If we do a simple Arithmetic of multiplying 365 by 38 and adding nine days for the extra days in the leap years the product will be 30,879 days.

For all these days the man notwithstanding his unfortunate situation was waiting on daily basis for the Angel to steer the water and will actually make the necessary move to jump into the pool but another would enter before him. He did not lose hope. Some impatient people must have gone home to seek for alternative healing solution.

Thank God his faith paid off at the intervention of Our Lord Jesus Christ who issued a declaration that brought instant healing to the impotent man. The same Divine healing can come to any man who has faith in God Almighty.

The same scenario played out in the life of our spiritual father Abraham. God made a promise of giving him a child while he was 75 years but the fulfillment of that promise did not materialize until he was 100 years. Within these years of waiting he faithfully followed and served God with all his heart.

God even tested him further by asking him to use his only son as a sacrificial lamb for a burnt offering. He accepted the command without question; he was at the verge of slaughtering the 15 year old boy when God stopped him showing him the lamb He, God sent for the burnt offering.

God then promised him of blessing in Genesis 22:16-17 And said, By myself have I sworn, saith the Lord, for because thou hast done this thing, and hast not withheld thy son, thine only son: 17 That in blessing I will bless thee, and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as the stars of the heaven, and as the sand which is upon the sea shore; and thy seed shall possess the gate of his enemies.

This promise was fulfilled in Genesis 24:1 And Abraham was old, and well stricken in age: and the Lord had blessed Abraham in all things. Strong faith, obedience to the word of God and giving are major attractions of blessings of God to any individual. When you repent of all your sins, have strong faith in God and obey all his word you will get whatever you request from God.

