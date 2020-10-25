Never give up the faith, your times

Faith is the driving force that keeps believers going even in the face of difficult situations with strong believe Divine intervention is coming. Job lost all he had laboured for in life yet in that his poverty stricken life, worm infested body had strong faith that God will one day intervene to bring about change in his situation. Job 19:25-26 says

For I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth:

And though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God. Job believes he will meet with his maker in his flesh though worm has already destroyed his body.

Job was introduced as the greatest of all the men of the East with a great household. If one should calls Job a billionaire or even a trillionaire one is not mistaken. He had ten children; unfortunately, Job lost all these in one day.

He equally became sick. In all these his faith in God was not shaken. His wife and friends left him but he held unto God faithfully. His friends even blamed him for his situation yet he kept on praying for God to remember him. It was when he prayed for his friends his situation changed remarkably.

In Job 42:10-13, the Bible says, And the Lord turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends: also the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.

Then came there unto him all his brethren, and all his sisters, and all they that had been of his acquaintance before, and did eat bread with him in his house: and they bemoaned him, and comforted him over all the evil that the Lord had brought upon him: every man also gave him a piece of money, and everyone an earring of gold.

So the Lord blessed the latter end of Job more than his beginning: for he had fourteen thousand sheep, and six thousand camels, and a thousand yoke of oxen, and a thousand she asses. He had also seven sons and three daughters. Job was faithful his health will be restored but at the intervention of God, both his health and wealth were restored double folds.

This is indeed the result of strong faith and uprightness. At the age of 40, Caleb was among the 12 tribal leaders sent out by Moses on a reconnoiter venture of the land of Canaan, preparatory for the attack and occupation of the land.

On their return, ten of them gave evil report of the land putting fear into the people but Caleb led Joshua to give the minority report telling them that with God on their side the giant tribe of An’akim in the land will be like grasshoppers to the Israelites encouraged them to go immediately to take the land. At this report, the Lord spoke to Moses and the entire people that everywhere their feet shall tread upon should become their possession.

Caleb faithfully kept this promise alive in his mind till 45 years later when the people were already settled in the land and Joshua sharing the portions of land as inheritance to the tribes.

Caleb at the age of 85 demanded the mountains be given to him promising to drive away the giant tribe of An’akims. In Joshua 14:11-13, saying, As yet I am as strong this day as I was in the day that Moses sent me: as my strength was then, even so is my strength now, for war.

