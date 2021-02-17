New abattoir opens in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has announced the employment of 25 veterinary doctors to enhance agricultural improvements in the red meat value chain in the state. He said this at the commissioning ceremony of the newly built semi-mechanised abattoir in Bariga, Lagos, adding that the employment of the doctors was necessary as the state needs to have all the required skills for the red meat value chain industry. The governor, who praised the local government area responsible for the abattoir, said the new semi-mechanised abattoir was a testament to resilience, hard work and commitment.

He said: “This is a clear example of ‘cando’ spirit and I must commend Alhaji Niniola for transforming this place. Looking at the state of how this abattoir was years ago, it was such an unpleasant sight but now it is now looking good.”

He further said that the new abattoir was in line with Lagos State Government’s reform scheme where A stands for Abattoir, T for Transportation and M for Marketing. Sanwo-Olu, who noted there was a need for more private sector inclusion in the value chain industry, said since Lagos consumes over 1.8 million cattle and about 1.6 million sheep and goats, the state could have a big ecosystem. Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola who commended Sanwo-Olu’s efforts hinted that the abattoir would also target hamburger and sausage processing.

He further said that the new semimechanised abattoir was part of the state government’s effort to curtail unhygienic and illegal meat butchering, adding that the abattoir would provide 800 direct and indirect jobs in the community for butchers and many others.

