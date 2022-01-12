New Age Matrix: Yasmin’s debut solo exhibition explores the Power Within

A solo exhibition of eleven digital paintings and collages by multidisciplinary Nigerian artist, Yasmin Teniola Idris, was held recently at the Freedom Park Amphitheatre, Broad Street, Lagos.

Yasmin, who is currently completing her MA Fine Art at Central Saint Martins, London, also premiered a short film which is part of her New Age Matrix (NAM) project – a multidisciplinary Afrofuturism project exploring young party culture, heritage and identity through a story inspired by the original matrix trilogy.

She typically works through oil painting, collage, print & digital mediums. Her practice involves exploring Afrofuturism to redefine colonial nuances embedded within Nigerian culture through multidisciplinary storytelling.

She navigates the sci-fi world using her identity, heritage and vernacular whilst finding the balance of the physical and digital realms. The project, which aims to be thought provoking, empowering and challenge societal norms, is split into six phases, exploring different forms of visual art.

This event celebrates Yasmin’s New Age Matrix journey through a premiere of the Short Film (phase 6) and an exhibition showcasing her works.

The Virtual Tour (Phase 3) is Yasmin’s first solo exhibition with works examining the human relationship with technology and time in New Age Matrix universe.

The digital paintings explore the story’s themes using her unique style.

These pieces take you through a journey of pain and self-realisation, whilst reflecting the narrative of the characters in the N.A.M. universe. Who become aware of their reality by exploring the concepts of a pre-colonial world.

Some of the works – digital paintings, collages, print & digital mediums – include ‘Choices We Make’, ‘Choices Made For Us’, ‘Fallen’, and ‘Power Within’.

With ‘Choices We Make’ and ‘Choices Made For Us’, Yasmin explained, “I want to understand destiny, people and where we come from. I always think about what defines us… Is it the choices we make?

Or the choices made for us? Would people still be the same if they were born in different circumstances? Do we ever really have a choice or are we just vessels being used to fulfill some sort of pre-written destiny?”

While ‘Fallen’ explores the concept of feeling stuck in a system designed against you, ‘Power Within’ shows you how fragile the matrix is when you are self-aware and fighting against the system designed to keep you from your full potential. On the inspiration behind the project,

Yasmin said: “It’s really hard to say exactly what inspired the project because it was a whole bunch of things.

From coming back to Nigeria after six years and watching the Matrix on the plane; the movie inspired different ideas I have. I’m particular about using sci-fi to decolonise our minds to think differently from how we do now.

“The first Matrix triggered my thoughts on how certain things have been designed to make us live in certain way and I started to think about how that affects black and, African people and how the system has been designed to oppress us.”

According to her, as Africans, “we need to stop thinking that the way forward is by looking at what the West is doing.

We need to start looking within and start thinking of the way we look at the future. It’s important that we reflect who we are as a people and think past the pre-colonial days.”

She noted that although, she is a trained architect, she has been an artist all her life and she couldn’t have found a better medium to express herself other than art.

“Even when I was doing my architecture, it was very art centred and focused and after graduating, I decided to focus more and progress as an artist”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...