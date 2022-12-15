News

New A’Ibom Terminal: Anticipated 1m passengers annually will boost state’s economy, says expert

The Project Consultant of the new terminal at the Victor Attah International Airport in Akwa Ibom State, Engr. Francis Uwah has stated that the terminal’s one million passenger’s projection per annum will ignite tourism potentials and boost the economy of the state.

New Telegraph learnt that the international smart terminal building currently at the advance stage of completion and undergoing some installation of mechanical and electronic components will be ready for use before May next year

Speaking with newsmen after touring the facility on Thursday, Uwah noted that the smart terminal will be the first regional hub in the West African sub-region.

He said that the smart terminal building, covering over 30,000 square meters, will be the most sophisticated in the country when fully-completed.

“Apart from the first international airport we have in the country, this is going to be the first regional hub in West Africa. This is going to be a stop-over for planes going to Cameroon, Gambia and other countries in West Africa.

“The kind of technologies we are going to have here will be more than 200 and it will not just make it a passenger-terminal building but an automated-intelligent passenger-terminal building,” he explained.

Uwah further disclosed some key features of the smart terminal building to include; digital self-check-in by robots, automated luggage screening and weighing, video/scene analytics, static object detection, suspicious packages, etc., foot traffic analysis, queue detection, facial recognition, traffic monitoring incident analysis and vehicle counting/license plate readers among others.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso described the smart terminal building as a signature project of the present administration in furtherance with its commitment to the development of the state.

 

