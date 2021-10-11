Metro & Crime

New AIG Zone 16 assures of new dimension of policing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The new Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone16, Don Awunah has assured the people of the zone that they were going to witness a new dimension in policing that will anchor on community policing, community engagement and  partnership driven by the people.

Speaking  on Monday at the headquarters of the  command in Yenagoa, Awunah declared that the state has always remain low in the national crime index  adding that he  intends to maintain that and imporove upon it.

Maintaining that Bayelsa State has been on top of national cohession in peace and security, Awunah assured that he was here to support the people and governmnent of Bayelsa to achieve that noble objective.

He said: “Facilities are never enough. The governmnent has invested so much on security. There are many crimes evolving in the society so you have to look for ways to curb them but the police are always ahead of the criminals.”

Maintaining that people own the police, he said that the command will do the job of supervisor and guidance, stating that the zone was here to support the command not to take over their jobs.

He said: “We have to work together as a people to tackle the issue of insecurity – the police, the people and the community will work together to tackle the issue.

“The kidnappers are not ghosts. We need to come together to solve the issue bearing in mind that the people own the police.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five die, others injured in Edo auto crash

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Five passengers lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident on the Benin- Ekpoma-Abuja Road in Edo State. The incident occurred about 11.30am near Obagie community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area. Many other people sustained injuries in the accident, which involved an 18-seater commercial bus and a truck.   The bus was heading towards Ekpoma […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged money laundering: ICPC arrests bank officials, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of a primary school teacher, Mrs. Roseline Uche Egbuha, three staff of a new generation bank, as well as a lawyer over alleged money laundering to the tune of N550 million. Spokesperson of the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, made the disclosure […]
Metro & Crime

Andy Uba names Ogene, Media Director

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frontline candidate in the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has appointed Hon. Victor Afam Ogene as Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign. Hon. Ogene, a former member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, is also a long standing journalist, with over 30 years of practice. “As Director of Media and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica