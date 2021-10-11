New AIG Zone 16 assures of new dimension of policing

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The new Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone16, Don Awunah has assured the people of the zone that they were going to witness a new dimension in policing that will anchor on community policing, community engagement and partnership driven by the people.

Speaking on Monday at the headquarters of the command in Yenagoa, Awunah declared that the state has always remain low in the national crime index adding that he intends to maintain that and imporove upon it.

Maintaining that Bayelsa State has been on top of national cohession in peace and security, Awunah assured that he was here to support the people and governmnent of Bayelsa to achieve that noble objective.

He said: “Facilities are never enough. The governmnent has invested so much on security. There are many crimes evolving in the society so you have to look for ways to curb them but the police are always ahead of the criminals.”

Maintaining that people own the police, he said that the command will do the job of supervisor and guidance, stating that the zone was here to support the command not to take over their jobs.

He said: “We have to work together as a people to tackle the issue of insecurity – the police, the people and the community will work together to tackle the issue.

“The kidnappers are not ghosts. We need to come together to solve the issue bearing in mind that the people own the police.”

Like this: Like Loading...