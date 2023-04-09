New AIG’s Ali, Mba posted to Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Assistant Inspectors- General of Police (AIGs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of fitting the right persons into appropriate roles. AIG Mohammed Ali Ari, formerly the CP of Delta State is to resume as AIG Zone 2, Lagos, while AIG Frank Mba, a former police spokesman, is to resume at the apex investigation office of the police in Force CID Annex, Alagbon, where he would supervise investigative activities in the entire South West. Police spokesman, Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed the new posting, said: “This is in line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations. “The following AIGs have been posted/redeployed to the duty posts indicated against their names; AIG Zone 14 Katsina is AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, AIG Police Mobile Force is AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, AIG Special Protection Unit is AIG Matthew Akinyosola, AIG Zone 12 Bauchi is AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, AIG Maritime Lagos is AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, while AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia is AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh. AIG Zone 7 Abuja is AIG Aliyu Garba, AIG ICT FHQ Abuja is AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, AIG Research & Development is AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman, AIG Zone 4 Makurdi is AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja is AIG Babatunde B. Ishola, AIG Counter Terrorism Unit is AIG Alexander N. Wannang,
