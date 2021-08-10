New airline, Green Africa, to begin operations

After months of apprehension and uncertainty over whether or not one of Nigeria’s and perhaps African airlines that promised so much would end up on paper, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday granted startup, Green Africa, Air Operators Certificate (AOC which clears the way for the carrier to begin flight services.

The carrier also indicated its readiness to begin scheduled flight operations on August 12. Amid COVID-19, more airlines have shown intent to start operations this year’s as many of them awaits AOC from the aviation regulatory body.

Following the successful completion of all five phases of the AOC application process, the country’s aviation regulatory body presented it with AOC by its Director- General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

With this certificate, Green Africa is able to commence operations in accordance with its initial route network unveiled earlier in June.

Speaking on the issuance of the AOC to Green Africa, Nuhu said: “We at the NCAA are impressed with Green Africa’s effort and commitment to safely connect many more people across the country and we look forward to the positive contribution that the new airline will bring to the Nigerian aviation industry.”

