New airline to foray into N40bn domestic cargo service

In a bid to boost domestic air cargo movement, start-up airline, Valuejet, has concluded plans to commence scheduled cargo services.

Consequently, the carrier is expecting a cargo plane for the operation.

A review of the studies in Nigerian air transport reveals that not much attention had been accorded to the flow of air cargo, while deliberate attention had been given to the analysis of the flow of passenger, aircraft movement, and flight operations emphasising safety and security, as well as issues on policy and bilateral agreements.

Most airlines rely so much on the cargo business for revenue generation even though they are not dedicated cargo airlines.

Experts are of the view that the cargo business is N40 billion-dollar business, which the airlines and government can make a lot of money from, and recommended that the government should close the gap between the volume of import and export of air cargo in the country.

The Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Dapo Majekodunmi, made the disclosure while speaking with New Telegraph at the weekend, describing it as the first in Nigeria to do so.

It would be recalled that the harmonised cargo movement in the country for the year 2020 indicates a significant drop of 15 percent in cargo movement; data from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria have shown.

Following the restriction of the movement of air passengers across the globe, there was an increase in air cargo service demand globally for the year 2020.

The data for air cargo movement in Nigeria, however, revealed that 2020 was not as robust as 2019.

North America and Africa performed strongly globally according to the International Air Transport Association April 2021 report.

According to Capt. Majekodunmi, “A Air cargo is not just a facilitator; it is a trade creator that contributes to the competitive advantages of nations through an established strong relationship that exists between levels of air cargo volume and both Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and per capita. Air cargo service has been a tremendous enabler to economic development.”

Facts and figures on cargo movement in and out of Nigerian airports show that cargo transportation can contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP if properly developed.

A start-up, Valuejet Airlines, is celebrating an important milestone -100 days of operations. As part of the celebration, the carrier would from January 16, 2022, introduce promo fares to its teeming customers that are as low as N40, 000 for a one-way trip to the destinations the airline operates.

Valuejet operates scheduled flight services from Lagos which is its hub to Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin, Asaba, Jos, and some other states across Nigeria which the carrier intends to launch soon.

As part of Valuejet’s100 days of flying, customers are to book and travel for as low as N40, 000 under the VALUE LITE promo that entitles them to 7kg hand luggage only while the VALUE PLUS promo category of N50, 000 entitles customers to 7kg hand luggage, 23kg checked bag and the VALUEPREMIUM promo of N90, 000 which comes with 7kg hand luggage, 30kg two-piece checked in the bag with premium services. The promo lasts from January 16th to February 15, 2023.

Chairman of Value Jet and founder of Bet9ja, Mr. Kunle Soname, remarked that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for the right pricing.

He thanked the passengers for being part of history and patronage in the past 100 days of the existence of the airline when it launched flight services on October 4th, 2022 with its CRJ 900 90-seater aircraft, recording above 97 per cent load factor.

Majekodunmi recounted the 100 days of the airline and unfolded some plans to make the airline the preferred carrier of many Nigerians, stressing that they intend to expand operations to other routes across the country.

“The past 100 days have been interesting and you expect that we are a start-up would have issues that we need to improve on. We did not get comfortable with the first 100 days as we tried to do something better. Every day that went was better than the previous day and we have been able to study and see areas to be addressed on demand and passengers service satisfaction.”

