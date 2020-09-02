New AMP executive promises better film industry

President of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Ms Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, MFR, and the association’s General Secretary, Mr Baba Agba, have promised to work closely and conscientiously with members to revolutionise the Nigerian film industry through its producers. Both members of the newly inaugurated AMP national executive committee made the promise after emerging winners in the association’s election held in Asaba at the weekend. They said that they accepted the responsibility and trust reposed in them by their members to carry the association to new heights, even as they noted that the challenge before them was monumental. According to them: “The challenge before us is monumental but we are eager to join hands with other incoming executives and our fellow members to achieve great milestones that every Nigerian Producer can be proud of.” They thanked everyone who voted and supported them, the other members of the Board of Trustees, the outgoing National Executive Committee under the leadership of the President Emeritus, Ralph Nwadike, during election, and the Association of Movie Producers Electoral Committee (AMPEC) for conducting a hitch-free election and their tireless efforts in preserving and growing the association. In a statement by Baba Agba, the newly inaugurated General Secretary, and released via his social media pages, he assured members that “he does not take the trust placed in him lightly” and promised to work with the President and the executive committee to deliver on his mandate. According to him: “I could not have achieved this feat alone. I would like to show my gratitude to my President Ms Peace Anyiam Osigwe, whose belief in my capacity to bring value to AMP and the wider film industry in Nigeria

