New Anambra CP warns criminals

The new Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tony Olofu has warned criminals in the state to relocate or be ruthlessly dealt with. He gave the warning at his maiden press briefing in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Thursday. According to the Police boss, “Those who have been misled to take to crime should retrace their steps as the command is poised to deal squarely with all acts of criminality without regard for status.”

Olofu, said that he is in the state to maintain peace and order as there would not be room for criminal elements to operate. “Upon my assumption of duty within the last few days, I have been briefed on a number of security challenges the state is facing at the moment. These include armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, dispute over land; kingship tussles, boundary issues, farmers/herders clashes, public disturbances, attack on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, government infrastructures and sundry offenses. “Undoubtedly, the command has been bold in confronting these challenges and indeed recorded several successes in curbing some of these crimes.

“In keeping with the vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman to rejig and stabilise the security architecture and to be able to fully reclaim the public space across the country as well as maintain law and order, the Command under my watch shall take drastic measures in crime prevention across the state.

“We will undertake threat analysis, embark on painstaking intelligence gathering through strategic deployment of our intelligence assets, robust synergy with sister security agencies, organised vigilance groups and other stakeholders. “To this end, the Command shall enhance crime fighting strategies that will be more proactive to dominate the public space and checkmate acts of criminality in the state,” he said. He further stated that, in addition to fighting all forms of violent crimes, the command would adopt Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and community policing principles where applicable for those desirous of taking advantage of such avenues to resolve specific problems and issues

