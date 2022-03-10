News

New Archbishop of Owerri emerges CBCN President

Posted on

The newly appointed Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, has been elected the new President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN). Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Archdiocese is Vice President. Ugorji is taking over from Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, whose fouryear tenure just ended. Bishop Donatus Ogun, OSA, of Uromi Diocese is the new CBCN Secretary, while Bishop Peter Kayode Odetoyinbo of Abeokuta Diocese is the Assistant Secretary. Besides the principal of- ficers, other Bishops were also elected to oversee various departments and units of the Catholic Secretariat. The new officers would lead the Conference for the next four years.

 

Our Reporters

