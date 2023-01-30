New Bank Notes: FG yields to pressure, CBN extends deadline to Feb. 10

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s request to extend the deadline for the swap of old naira notes for the new ones to February 10. The January 31 deadline for old banknotes to cease to be legal tender had caused a lot of apprehension across the country following the scarcity of the new banknotes.

The apex bank warned that it will not extend the deadline again, urging the public to utilise the fresh February 10 deadline to get the new banknotes. This decision to shift the deadline for the currency swap was reached af-ter Buhari’s meeting with Emefiele yesterday in his Daura country home, in Katsina State. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CBN chief said 75 per cent of the N2.7 trillion held outside the banking system had been recovered, while another N500 billion was still being expected. He said: “We are happy that so far, the exercise has achieved a success rate of over 75 per cent of the N2.7 trillion held outside the banking system.

Nigerians in the rural areas, villages, the aged and vulnerable have had the opportunity to swap their old notes; leveraging the Agent Naira Swap initiative as well as the CB Senior staff nationwide sensitization team exercise. “Aside from those holding illicit/stolen naira in their homes for speculative purposes, we do aim to give all Nigerians that have naira legitimately earned and trapped, the opportunity to deposit their legitimately trapped monies at the CBN for exchange.

“Based on the foregoing, we have sought and obtained Mr President’s approval for a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31 to February 10 to be legitimately held by Nigerians and achieve more success in cash swap in our rural communities after which all old notes outside the CBN lose their legal tender status.

“Our staff currently on mass mobilisation and monitoring together with officials of the EFCC and ICPC will work together to achieve these objectives. “A seven-day grace period, beginning on February 10 to February 17, in compliance with Sections 20(3) and 22 of the CBN Act allowing Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have lost its legal tender status.

“We therefore appeal to all Nigerians to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure a hitch free implementation of this very important process for the programme.” Emefiele also said the excuse of security threats pushed by the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had no bearing on the swap, which had achieved compliance and recorded huge success across the country. “I don’t understand the relationship between the CBN policy and security challenges in Kano State,” he added. He noted that the new banknotes have security features making it easy for tracking to bank branches, and the process had begun to deal with defaulters and those who breached the programme.

“Even if they are CBN staff, they will be sanctioned,” Emefiele said. Aside from the calls by the majority of Nigerians to the CBN to extend the deadline date, the Senate and House of Representatives also called for an extension of the deadline. Reacting to the development yesterday, a finance analyst Prof. Uche Uwaleke welcomed the development. Uwaleke said: “One recalls that when the CBN first placed a cash withdrawal limit of N20, 000 per individual per day, it saw the need to revise it upward to N100, 000 following reports that the limit was too low and causing a lot of hardship to the people. “This deadline extension will reduce the queues at the ATM, reduce panic and uncertainty among small business owners in particular and more importantly allow more time for the new naira notes to circulate and more of the old ones returned to the. CBN given that about N900 billion is still outside the banks as revealed by the CBN Governor. “I commend the CBN for this move as well as the President for giving approval for an extension. It goes to demonstrate that the currency redesign was not designed to foist hardship on Nigerians.”

