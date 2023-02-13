New Banknotes: I’ve nothing against CBN policies, says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday bared his mind out on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) currency redesigning and swapping policy. The APC flag bearer said he and his running mate, former Borno governor, Kashim Shettima have nothing against the monetary policies but are averse to hardships occasioned by the implementation, which according to him are unintended.

He made this known in a public statement yesterday afternoon. While acknowledging the city’s social and economic woes as compound ed by the execution of the twin CBN monetary policies, Tinubu expresses delight at reports of the gradual disappearance of long fuel queues at filling stations across the country. The statement reads: “We are now confronted with how to bring quick, sustainable solutions, and relief to Nigerians on the challenges still posed by the nonavailability of new naira notes that social and economic activities can move on unimpeded and normalcy can immediately return to our financial services sector and overall productivity of our nation.” Tinubu in the statement also aligned with the position of the National Council of State (NCS) on the matter.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...