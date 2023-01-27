New Banknotes: Nigerians in dilemma as deadline approaches

…as fraudsters invade PoS sites with fake currencies

Barely five days to the much anticipated deadline to end the usage of old naira notes for transactions, Nigerians across the country have been thrown into confusion as they are yet to have adequate access to the new currency. Findings by New Telegraph across Lagos metropolis revealed that the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria for banks to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) with the redesigned notes has largely been flouted by the lenders. As the situation throws everyone off balance, our correspondent gathered from some Point of Sale (PoS) terminal operators that some fraudsters were capitalising on the pressure to pay large amounts of fake new notes into their personal account by making use of the agency bankers.

To complicate the issue, it was also gathered that even though the deadline is still some days ahead, most business outfits have stopped rejecting the old notes. Specifically, a popular quick service restaurant has made it clear to its customers that it would stop accepting the old notes by today, January 27, 2023, which is four whole days to the deadline. Feelers from the business community indicate that some commercial banks are bent on sabotaging the CBN’s vision for the redesigned notes as some of them still disburse bulk of the old notes across the counter.

Findings at Abattoir cattle market in Agege, revealed that some Fulani cow owners were rejecting old naira notes from local meat sellers who intend buying cows and slaughter them for sales. Moreover, a disappointed Nigerian, Bulky Olateru, claimed that many Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) in the Ikotun area of Lagos failed to dispense cash and when she went into the banking hall to make withdrawals over the counter, she was paid with old banknotes. “I needed to withdraw yesterday and there were no ATMs dispensing cash around my area. So, I had to go into the banking hall and the queue was something else. “When I eventually got paid, it was still with the old notes,” she said. Another bank customer, Chinyere Okafor, said: “The deadline is affecting the common man because the new naira notes are not in circulation as expected.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...