New Banknotes: Taming racketeers, hoarding

Beyond CBN’s effort at improving supply of new currency notes, law enforcement agents must go after naira racketeers, hoarders and other criminal elements. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Procuring the Nigerian currency notes, the naira, from legitimate sources has been a hellish experience for Nigerians across the country in the past weeks. The current intractable fate of the naira stemmed from redesign features introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on three set of currency notes- N200, N500 and N1000 respectively.

The exercise is apex bank’s statutory right, no doubt. CBN is vested with legitimate authority to redesign currency at interval. The redesigned notes were to circulate simultaneously with old ones from last year December till January 31, 2023 initially.

On first assessment review, the bank extended validity of old currency notes till February 10, 2023. Regrettably, while the apex bank is increasing the quantity of notes it supplies into circulation via commercial lending outlets for onward circulation to the general public, the lingering scarcity of both old and new naira notes continues unabated. The banks as currency note supply outlets unarguably play important role in the availability or otherwise. As a lending outlet, the banks are important distribution channels for naira notes supply. For some time now, Nigerians in the majority met brick walls in their attempt to access new notes over the counter and in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). While majority are denied access to the notes, a few individuals got the new notes allegedly from the same channels (banks outlets).

Those who procured them through the back door heinously begin to trade on them. Few others, who got them through ‘back door’ spray them at ceremonial scenes. The ugly development calls to question the role played by banks as vital link in the supply chain. As of last week, the lingering naira scarcity (both new and old notes) got to an intolerable level. Jolted by the unpleasant development, the CBN and law enforcement agencies went into drawing board, to strategies on most effective means to tackle note hoarders, racketeers and abusers.

Racketeers and hoarders

Remember that the Central Bank of Nigeria moved the initial validity date for old notes from January 31 to February 10, 2023. Emefiele announced the extension after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State. Emefiele promised that the Central Bank of Nigeria would increase the volume of new notes in circulation through the lending bank outlets. While the CBN worked to increase the supply of currency notes in circulation, social media was buzzing with reports of a few people trading in new notes. The same new notes being scouted by the majority across banking halls due to purportedly limited supplies were trampled on at ceremonial scenes.

The development prompted the DSS, EFCC and other security agencies to take action. For instance, the EFCC disclosed that its findings revealed some of the money traders were working with officials of banks. The anti-graft agency resolved to extend its operation to all major com-mercial centres across the country until all the syndicates involved in the illegal trade were demobilised. In addition, the agency planned raids of new naira note racketeers in key commercial cities, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna.

The commission had previously arrested some suspects in a raid in popular Wuse Zone 4 of Abuja, an area notorious for note racketeering. EFCC said its officials had penned down some commercial nerve centres in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna, where currency hawkers are having a field day.

Similarly, the Department of State Services (DSS) disclosed that its operatives arrested some currency traders who had turned the sale of newly redesigned notes into brisk business. “The commission will extend the operation to all the major commercial centres of the country until all the syndicates involved in the illegal trade are demobilised. Financial system operators are also warned to desist from the sharp practices or risk arrest and prosecution. Zonal commanders of the EFCC also met with officials of various banks in their commands in an effort to ascertain the volume of the new notes issued to the commercial banks and how the banks were dispensing the monies to their customers. “The commanders urged the financial market operators to ensure compliance with the guidelines set by the Central Bank of Nigeria while disclosing that they have dispatched operatives across their commands to monitor the level of compliance by banks and other operators in the financial market,” it said.

The anti-graft agency also urged financial market operators to ensure compliance with the guidelines set by the CBN. The secret police also alleged that the perpetrators were working in cahoots with officials of commercial banks. The DSS said its operatives arrested some currency traders who had turned the sale of newly redesigned notes into brisk business. Disgusting scenes of new notes sprayed with reckless abandon, matched upon popped up on social media space. The CBN in a statement issued last week described both incidents as criminal offences. Condemning the act in a statement issued by CBN Director of Corporate communications department Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, the apex bank frowned at all forms of abuses visited on naira notes by some Nigerians and advised against such habit. It promised to collaborate with EFCC, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other law enforcement agencies to address the unpatriotic practice. CBN reiterated that it was unlawful to sell the naira, hurl (spray), or stamp on the currency under any circumstance whatsoever. “We, therefore, warn Nigerians, particularly those at social functions such as birthdays, weddings and funerals, to desist from disrespecting the naira or risk being arrested by law enforcement agencies,” the bank said. Nwanisiobi drew attention to “Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 (as amended), which stipulates that “spraying of, dancing or matching on the naira or any note issued by the bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under the law by fines or imprisonment or both.” Also, Section 21(4) states that “It shall also be an offence punishable under sub-Section (1) of this section for any person to hawk, sell or otherwise trade in the naira notes, coins or any other note issued by the bank.” To serve as a deterrent to would be new notes offenders, EFCC promised to arraign an actress and cosmetologist, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, arrested last week by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) for allegedly tampering with the new naira notes. Lagos zonal command of the EFCC had commenced investigation into the matter, noting that it was an offence contrary to Section 21 (5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007. The 31-year-old was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned naira notes at a party surfaced online.

Apex bank’s assurance Amid

currency notes scarcity, Emefiele said the challenge would be overcome in a short time. His assurance coincided with a day President Muhammadu Buhari met with Progressive Governs’ Forum during which he requested for seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country. After his meeting with the banks’ CEOs last week in Lagos, he urged Nigerians to be patient. ”I understand the agitation and I’m begging in God’s name, we on our knees begging people to please show understanding. They should be calm. In our meetings with the banks, we have told them to set up tents and chairs, give people numbers, which I’m sure some people will say it is old fashioned. ”But at this time that we’re trying to get the currency in circulation amongst everybody, people have to have numbers and they come in under a queuing arrangements that when you come in you get served, if it finishes, just be patient. He said he was seeing the protests and arguments surrounding the difficulty citizens were facing in accessing the new notes. ”Let’s just be calm and adopt a good queuing system, the assurance we give is that it will eventually go round. Eventually the limits will be raised and eventually the limits will be removed and people will be able to conduct their business transactions in a way that it has always been in the past,” Mr Emefiele said. On high charges by the Point of Sale (POS) agents on every transaction made by their customers, the apex bank governor urged banks to stop the charges on POS. ”I am going to be calling a meeting with the banks this evening or by tomorrow, if those charges go to or those charges have been charged through the bank, we are going to have an arrangement with even telcos to see how those charges can actually at this time be stopped. Those charges at this time should be stopped. So, if we know whatever you are making that you’re not making because we stopped it, we can collect it somewhere and look for a way to pay you”, CBN governor assured.

Expert’s opinion

Speaking to the new notes scarcity challenge, Professor Uche Uwaleke said currency redesign was a good initiative especially against the backdrop of the fact that it hasn’t been done in 19 years. However, he said the negative unintended consequences were mounting due partly to the fact that the banks appear to be colluding with some members of the public to flout the guidelines. “Another reason is also the fact that the new notes are grossly in short supply. To begin with, the CBN should promptly sanction any Bank that is found to be in breach of its guidelines usually involving diversion of new naira notes,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...