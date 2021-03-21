News

New book, Ghost of the Niger Delta, out on Monday

Ghosts of the Niger Delta, a new novel on the Niger Delta crisis which crippled Nigeria’s oil industry from 2005, will be released on Monday, March 22. The author, Bisi Daniels, disclosed that the novel would be partly serialised in the online paper, The Quick- Read, quickread.ng, before its formal publication.

The author of over 12 books, who is also journalist with decades of experience, chronicles the Niger Delta crisis in revealing details and insider information about Nigeria’s oil and gas industry’s politics through the eyes of an investigative reporter, James Hunter.

For example, it reveals that, ”In 2005, the United States conducted a war game exercise, predicting the outbreak of violence in the oil-producing area of Nigeria that would lead to expatriates’ evacuation, including US citizens, and a hike in oil prices.

“Six months after the exercise, massive bomb explosions at major oil facilities announce the commencement of violence in Nigeria and resonate worldwide.” Told as a faction, it begins when John Hunter,

 

The NewsHub newspaper’s award-winning investigative reporter, reluctantly undertakes an assignment to investigate pollution in the Niger Delta. He is held captive in a death camp with an American environmentalist, Jones Coleman, the son of a fictional US Senator.

 

After being made to bury some of the inmates tortured to death, the duo are worried about their fate when armed youths attack the camp at night. Jones dashes back to the US.

 

The author says the novel provides understanding of some of the changes, like the establishment of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in the oil and gas industry over the years.

