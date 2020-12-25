New book on Obasanjo for launch on Monday

A new book on former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be launched on Monday, December 28 in Lagos.

The book entitled: “The man, The General, The President,” written by a former aide of Obasanjo during his second term as president, Otunba Femmy Carrena, was described as an eyewitness account of the seeming unknown sides of the former president.

According to the author and the Obasanjo Presidential Library, who are organisers of the event, the founder and Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, will be the chairman of the event while business mogul, Chief Kessington Adebutu (CON), is the Chief Launcher. Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos State and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, are expected as Special Guests of Honour at the event.

Also expected is the founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia, among other dignitaries invited to the event, which will start by 11am. “The 10-chapter book took a look at Obasanjo from his childhood, his early days in Ibogun, his younger years in the military, his many roles as president and his other roles, either as a man, Army General or a twoterm president.

“The book also contains some of the behind-the-scene power plays that make Obasanjo the controversial character that he is,” Carrena said. He said Obasanjo promised to be there in person

Like this: Like Loading...