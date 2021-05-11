New born baby found in bush in Ekiti

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A new born baby was found by the bush Tuesday in Moferere area of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

The rescued baby girl still had its placenta attached to its umbilical cord with fresh blood all over her body.

It was believed that the baby must have been dumped in the area by her mother.

A source explained that the baby was without clothes and was placed in a polythene bag before it was discovered and rescued by a young man passing through the area around 8am on Tuesday.

He said: “The man and some residents of the area immediately took the baby to a nearby private hospital for medical attention.”

The management of the hospital contacted the police and the state’s Ministry of Women’s Affairs on the matter.

One of the staff of the hospital, who craved anonymity, said the baby is in good condition adding that residents of the area have been donating clothes for the baby.

An official of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and a policewoman later took the baby away from the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...