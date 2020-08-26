New born baby wrapped in polythene bag, dumped rescued in Benue

*Mother’s whereabouts unknown

A new born baby girl, believed to be two days old that was successfully delivered by her mother and allegedly dumped by the road side, was last Monday rescued by a caregiver in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State and handed over to Chairman of the council, Hon. Onaa Clement.

New Telegraph learnt that the baby, which was wrapped up in a polythene bag, was being drenched by rain and was crying helplessly in the early hours of that day before the caregiver; Mrs. Loveth Akoli arrived the scene and rescued her.

Press Secretary to chairman of the local government, Mr. Benson Egbodo, in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi said the good Samaritan (Mrs. Okoli), after rescuing the baby said she “found the baby packaged in a polythene bag and dumped in front of a shop located at Akpila-Anina, along Ikachi road on August 21, 2020”.

Mrs. Okoli was said to have found the baby as she was going out for her routine work and could not neglect the pain faced by the helpless baby due to the feeling itching her inner soul.

She disclosed that with the assistance of one Mr. Ojeka Ogbu, the matter was reported to the Oju Police Division who in turn alerted the Unit Head of the Social Welfare in the local government council, Mrs. Salome Ochi who immediately waded into the matter.

