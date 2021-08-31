New business lounge for travelers, others open at Radisson Blu

The Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, has completed a massive renovation of the Business Lounge, which is located on the hotel’s exclusive executive floor.

The project was undertaken by AJ5 Architects, a leading South African building consulting firm, who do several highend projects withing the African continent. The transformed business lounge offers the quintessential luxury and convenience that is synonymous with the Radisson Hotel Group brand.

The hotel has a reputation of being an “urban resort,” signifying a delicate fusion of business and leisure where after a long business day one can relax at the hanging mini balconies and experience the exasperating views of the Lagos lagoon, with the highlight being able to spot the sunset over the horizon of the Atlantic waters.

The lounge is exclusively accessible to guests who are resident on the business floors, a premium accommodation floor catering for the needs of the senior company executives and other discerning travellers who want to enjoy enhanced serenity.

As the world is moving more towards working from home or hotels, in line with this trend, the business lounge offers a secluded working area with the requisite social distancing considerations and appropriate connectivity to augment the office experience.

The culinary experience at the lounge has been revamped to compliment the facelift, with opening from 07h00 to 20h00, the lounge offers a combination of fresh, modern, and scrumptious treats.

The internationally renowned Executive Chef, Jade, parades his gourmet skills through an intriguing display of crisp healthy cereals, thick Greek yoghurt, fresh sweet vegetables, and earthy nuts.

The lounge also offers a wide selection of hot beverages as well as cold refreshments. Asked about the impact the business lounge on guests’ satisfaction, the General Manager of the Hotel Mr Ahmed Raza said he has interacted with several guests in the lounge and the feedback has Kenya Airways been humbling.

“These changes are greatly appreciated by our patrons who spend long days at work and the lounge is that desired positive disruption just to unwind and reboot for the following day”

Most of our clients on the business lounge have the hotel as their second home and they value the opportunity of getting out of their rooms to network with other fellow business executives.”

The general manager said that in a bid to stay ahead of customers’ expectations, the hotel will be embarking of further renovation of the corridors, the restaurants, and public areas. It is indeed exciting times ahead at the Radisson Blu Anchorage.

