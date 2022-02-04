Health

New cancer cases estimated to hit 30m by 2040

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Cancer Society (NCS) has said the number of new cancer cases has been predicted to hit 30 million globally by the year 2040.

President of NCS, Dr. Adamu Umar, made the disclosure during a press conference to mark the 2022 World Cancer Day with the theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ and sub theme ‘Cancer and Mental Health’ on Friday in Abuja.

While noting that up to 3.7 million lives could be saved each year by implementing resource appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection, and treatment, he disclosed that with an approximated 70% of all cancer deaths occuring in low and middle income countries (LMICs), such as Nigeria, an estimated 19.3 million new cases and 10 million people died from cancer in 2020.

He said: “Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates that onein-five men and e one-in-six women worldwide will develop cancer over the course of their lifetime, and that one-in-eight men and one-in-eleven women will die from their disease.

“By 2040, the number of new cancer cases worldwide are expected to rise to 30 million.

“At least one third of common cancers are preventable. Genetic mutations play a role in 5-10% of cancers.

“The total economic cost of cancer is $1.16 trillion. This translates into a loss of productivity and household income, reduction of quality of life, disability, and ultimately premature death.”

Coordinator, Africa Health Budget Network, Dr. Aminu Magashi who lamented the travails of cancer patients especially in Nigeria were confronted with, noted that it was a malady in need of urgent attention.

Represented by AHBN’s Senior Programme and Partnership Officer, Dr. Obinna Onuoha, he said cancer patients must have access to the appropriate and adequate care and help, given the connection between cancer and mental health.

 

Our Reporters

