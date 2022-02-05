News Top Stories

New cancer cases to hit 30 million by 2040

The Nigeria Cancer Society (NCS) has said that the number of new cancer cases would hit 30 million globally by the year 2040. President of NCS, Dr. Adamu Umar made the disclosure during a press conference to mark the 2022 world cancer day with the theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ and sub theme ‘Cancer and Mental Health’ on Friday in Abuja. While noting that up to 3.7 million lives could be saved each year by implementing resource appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection, and treatment, he disclosed that with an approximated 70% of all cancer deaths occurring in low- and middle income countries (LMICs) such as Nigeria, an estimated 19.3 million new cases and 10 million people died from cancer in 2020.

He said: “Cancer is the second- leading cause of death worldwide. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates that one in-five men and one-in-six women worldwide will develop cancer over the course of their lifetime, and that one-in-eight men and one-in-eleven women will die from the disease. “By 2040, the number of new cancer cases worldwide is expected to rise to 30 million. “At least one third of common cancers are preventable. Genetic mutations play a role in 5-10% of cancers.

“The total economic cost of cancer is USD 1.16 trillion. This translates into a loss of productivity and household income, reduction of quality of life, disability, and ultimately premature death.” Dr. Umar, who warned about what inequity in cancer care costs, urged governments at all levels to ensure equitable distribution of health infrastructure especially at the primary health care level, timely national roll out of the HPV Vaccination campaign towards elimination of cervical cancer, prompt implementation and sustainability of the Cancer Health Fund, increase budgetary allocation to the health sector and implementation of policies to reduce harmful practices such as tobacco smoking.

 

Our Reporters

