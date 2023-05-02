New Cashew Firm Begins Operation In Kwara

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has restated his administration’s commitment to making the business climate in the state friendlier for investments, commending the establishment of a new multimillion naira cashew processing factory in the state.

AbdulRazaq said the agenda, among other things, is to make Kwara a hub for cashew nuts processing in Nigeria. The governor was speaking in Ilorin, during a working visit to the Annie Glidden Commodities (AG) Nigeria Limited at Eiyenkorin, a newly established cashew processing plant in the state. “My coming here is to encourage local investment.

As you know, Kwara is a major producer of cashew nuts and Nigeria is putting more interest in cashew processing. So it is a good thing to have a local production and make sure we export processed cashew nuts, rather than raw cashew nuts.

So this investment is a major one. I think this is about the third major cashew company in the state,” he told reporters shortly after touring the facility.”