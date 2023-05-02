News

New Cashew Firm Begins Operation In Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has restated his administration’s commitment to making the business climate in the state friendlier for investments, commending the establishment of a new multimillion naira cashew processing factory in the state.

AbdulRazaq said the agenda, among other things, is to make Kwara a hub for cashew nuts processing in Nigeria. The governor was speaking in Ilorin, during a working visit to the Annie Glidden Commodities (AG) Nigeria Limited at Eiyenkorin, a newly established cashew processing plant in the state. “My coming here is to encourage local investment.

As you know, Kwara is a major producer of cashew nuts and Nigeria is putting more interest in cashew processing. So it is a good thing to have a local production and make sure we export processed cashew nuts, rather than raw cashew nuts.

So this investment is a major one. I think this is about the third major cashew company in the state,” he told reporters shortly after touring the facility.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Lagos counsel picks holes in judicial panel’s report

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Abiodun Owonikoko, who also represented the Lagos State Government as counsel during the year-long sitting of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARSrelated Abuses, has picked holes in the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel report. The judicial panel submitted its reports on Tuesday to […]
News

Firm donates transformer, to host communities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

MontegoUpstreamServicesLimited hasdonateda 500KVAtransformertoIgbeku community, the company’s host community in Amukpe, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State. According to the company, the donation was part of its corporatesocial responsibility initiative to give back to the society, especially their host communities. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, Mr. Owuze Nwuche, supported by the Head, […]
Islam News

Hajj 2023: Kano Issues Deadline For Completion Of Payment

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday called on intending pilgrims who made part payment for the journey with the board to make efforts to pay up for the Hajj on or before April 21 or risk losing the Hajj seat. Alhaji Mohammad Danbatta, the Executive Secretary of the board stated this while speaking […]

Leave a Comment