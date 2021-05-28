New COAS’ assumes duties at Army Headquarters

The newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, assumed duties at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, Friday.

Gen. Yahaya was appointed the 22nd Army Chief on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the death of the former COAS, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers in an air mishap that occurred in Kaduna on Friday, May 21.

The Army Chief was received by senior officers upon arrival at the AHQ, amid mournful looks.

The COAS later met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, behind closed doors.

The Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Major General Benjamin Ahanotu, was among the officers that received the Army Chief.

New Telegraph reports that over 20 senior officers may be forced to proceed on retirement, owing to the fact that Gen. Yahaya is of 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The implication of Yahaya’s appointment is that, two officers of 35 Regular Combatant course, those of course 36, and many officers of the COAS’ course, may proceed on retirement, since the military does not allow senior officers salute their juniors.

