New Coca-Cola zero sugar unveiled in Nigeria

As part of its brand promise to continue to refresh the world and inspire togetherness, moments of happiness and optimism, Coca-Cola Nigeria has released a new look and improved recipe of Coca- Cola Zero Sugar into the Nigerian market. According to Coca-Cola management, the new refreshing recipe and bold packaging promises to deliver a more delicious and refreshing taste which brings it closer to that of the iconic, Coca-Cola original taste. Speaking on the launch in Lagos recently, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Bunmi Adeniba, expressed her confidence that the new and improved Coke zero sugar and calories would deliver a great taste to Nigerian consumers as it signifies the company’s resolve to continually explore ways to delight and refresh consumers. “We are excited to start the year with the new look and improved taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar to our consumers. This has been a well thought out process, with which we paid attention to the ever-evolving tastes of our consumers. “The Coca-Cola brand is humble but iconic, authentic and magical, and it is our goal to continually bring the magic into the homes and lives of our ever-faithful consumers,” she added.

Recall that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was launched in Nigeria in 2005 and has continued to refresh millions of consumers desirous of reducing their sugar and calories intake. Adeniba implored consumers to now enjoy Coca-Cola Zero Sugar with their favourite meals, during breaks or whenever they need a delicious refreshing drink. She maintained that the new beverage was currently available in various pack sizes including in returnable glass bottle, 60cl Pet and 33cl can, all for the primary purpose of catering to the diverse tastes of Coke lovers across the country.

