New COVID-19 strain responsible for increased deaths – CMD

…stay at home, save yourselves from untimely death he begs Nigerians

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Chris Bode, has revealed that a mutated strain of coronavirus was responsible for the increased number of deaths arising from COVID-19 related complications in the country.

This came as he appealed to Nigerians to stay away from all social engagements, church and mosque gatherings in order to save themselves from contracting the virus which he maintained has become more deadly.

New Telegraph recalls that the Federal Government had maintained there was no new new variant of the virus in the country, despite pleas from different quarters calling for a ban on flights from countries with record of the mutated virus.

In a write up sighted by our correspondent on Wednesday, he appealed to Nigerians to take the virus more seriously, desist from home treatment and ensure early presentation at treatment facilities to save themselves from a preventable death.

Bode, who said the new strain was more veracious than the first strain, lamented that majority of the deaths being recorded in the second wave would not have occurred if the deceased had presented themselves early enough.

He said: “The resurgence of COVID-19 through the newly mutated form is ravaging our land, claiming many lives.

“Unlike what we witnessed in the first wave, this one is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too. It is therefore imperative for everyone first and foremost, accept that COVID-19 pandemic is not over and we must prepare to confront it all over again.

“We have seen an upsurge in the number of people who keep treating ‘malaria’ instead of going for the COVID test. Many such then start using all sorts of steam inhalation and home remedies for their cough and chest congestion. It is not helpful to do this, especially if you are also diabetic, hypertensive or with a number of other health baggages, or above the age of 60.

“It may be rather late by the time you are breathless and are rushed to the hospital. Most of those dying delayed going to the hospital till very late.”

Bode further raised concerns over the attitude of Nigerians towards the virus and called strict adherence to the non-pharmaceutical protocols, urging Nigerians to stay off unnecessary and large gatherings.

