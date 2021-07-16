New COVID-19 Variant: Lagos Assembly urges FG, Sanwo-Olu to prevent spread

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have called on the federal and Lagos State governments to ensure proper monitoring of immigrants into the country to prevent the spread of the third wave of COVID-19. This was part of the motion raised yesterday by Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu) on the third wave of COVID-19 during plenary. Olowo, also the chairman of the House Committee on Finance, said the Federal Government should ensure that people coming home from other countries were quarantined for one week, and that they should go through a mandatory COVID- 19 test. “The Lagos State government should embark on the enlightenment of members of the public on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols such as covering their noses, washing of hands and maintaining social distance. “The Lagos State governor should direct the state Commissioner for Health to ensure proper COVID-19 tests across the state.

Like this: Like Loading...